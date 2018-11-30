She Bad! Cardi B Snatches The Title Of 'Entertainer Of The Year' Wearing These Vintage Designer Looks

Cardi B just snatched the crown as "Entertainer of the Year" from Entertainment Weekly, and we can’t say we’re mad at her because she definitely put that work in. 2018 has undoubtedly been Cardi's year. A new album, crushing record-breaking numbers, had a baby, sold out of her FashionNova clothing line- twice, and beauty endorsements. I mean this woman has proven that she deserves this title.

The 26-year-old hot mama is on two of the four covers wearing eye-catching looks. On the first cover, Cardi is seen dripping in diamonds wearing a blinged out dress by Middle Eastern designer Khosla Jani with diamonds and pearls from New York Vintage. She opted for a blonde Marilyn Monroe inspired wig and flawless makeup channeling timeless glamour. Cardi gave us all the feels with her burlesque-inspired look. See below.

For her second cover, Cardi is wearing a black velvet cut-out gown by Stello, with matching gloves and gold jewelry from New York Vintage. Cardi reminds us of the late Josephine Baker in this is look, with her hair slick down holding the microphone. And we can't help but notice that her waist is snatched after only giving birth to her daughter, Kuture Kiari, five months ago. Cardi's dream team got her all the way together for these covers. Both styled by Kollin Carter, make up by Erika La Pearl and hair slayed by Sandrine. The rap star looks gorgeous.

Take a look at additional photos of Cardi slaying these shoots below.

We are so proud of Bardi. And can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve for 2019.

Written by BET Staff