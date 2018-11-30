Wayment! Influencers Pay Up To $600 On Payless Disguised As Luxury Brand

We all remember our mom's taking us on a Sunday trip to Payless and they wouldn’t even have to break the bank to buy us school shoes or church shoes. Now, the affordable shoe retailer set to close due to bankruptcy tricked some bougie baddies into dropping some coin on their affordable shoes.

ICYMI: Last year, Payless closed a slew of stores after filing for bankruptcy. The affordable retailer just could not afford to continue to rent out the massive amount of stores especially when it came to competing the online footwear retailers.

The Kansas retailer recently bought out an Armani store and invited fashion influencers to a private party celebrating the store opening of a high-end designer called Paleesi. Little did they know, they would be shopping items from Payless’ recent collection online.