Wayment! Influencers Pay Up To $600 On Payless Disguised As Luxury Brand

We all remember our mom's taking us on a Sunday trip to Payless and they wouldn’t even have to break the bank to buy us school shoes or church shoes. Now, the affordable shoe retailer set to close due to bankruptcy tricked some bougie baddies into dropping some coin on their affordable shoes.
ICYMI: Last year, Payless closed a slew of stores after filing for bankruptcy. The affordable retailer just could not afford to continue to rent out the massive amount of stores especially when it came to competing the online footwear retailers.
The Kansas retailer recently bought out an Armani store and invited fashion influencers to a private party celebrating the store opening of a high-end designer called Paleesi. Little did they know, they would be shopping items from Payless’ recent collection online.
At the party, the influencers gushed over the quality of the brands’ heels, loafers and even sneakers. The party goers proceeded to spend $200-$600 on the shoes that payless typically sells for $20-$40. According to Fortune, the influencers spent up to $3,000 in the first few hours! How, Sway?!
The influencers didn’t actually get charged for their purchases but they did get to take the shoes home. All in all, the brand was trying to remind customers who the best affordable retailer truly is and maybe we'll even see our favorite influencers promoting the OG fast fashion brand, soon. Would you guys have been tricked by Payless’ game?
Check out the video of the full videos of Payless' fake Palessi party below:
(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
