Smith Family Slay! See Jada Pinkett, Willow Smith And Gam Score This Magazine Cover

The Red Table Talk trio are three generations of undeniable beauty that define #FamilyGoals. Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones slayed their recent cover of Harper’s Bazaar and were dropping some inspirational gems to live by, too! Being a vulnerable and open as a Black woman is not something that has always been welcomed or celebrated within the Black community. But this May, we were graced with the intergenerational conversations that 47-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother, 64-year-old Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter/granddaughter 18-year-old Willow Smith delivered with Red Table Talk to break down that stigma. The door between the Smiths' private lives and the public world has now been busted wide open as every Monday we watch them in their family home discussing sex, relationships, drug abuse and other various topics with their star-studded guests like Gabrielle Union, Toni Braxton and Tiffany Haddish. In their recent cover story with Harper's Bazaar, Jada, Adrienne and Willow slayed their designer lewks while also discussing the journey with their Facebook series’ wild success. See This High-Fashion Family Slaying Harper Bazaar's First Ever Digital Cover Below:

Jada, who is the center of the series, has given us a glimpse into the workings of a lot of her interpersonal relationships, including the ones with her family, by inviting her son, Jaden Smith, her husband, Will Smith, and even Will’s ex-wife, Sheree Whitfield. Jada has been adamant on redefining what it means to be a wife and a mother while schooling us all on life in the process.

“The females I've reached out to in my experience really made me feel like Red Table Talk was an important place to have honest and real conversation,” Jada says explaining the intent of the show. “Because we're all going through so much. I don't know why that's wrong [to talk about things]. Well, I do know why, because we are a culture that's about privacy…and I think we spend more time trying to keep up an image… Appearances, really, than living truth. But, I think that's changing. I think people are really tired of that, and see that's not working. It's not worth it. It costs too much. That, for me, is what also inspires me to share my experiences, because women who've had the courage to share their experiences with me could change my life in the biggest way, you know?”

Adrienne, who we’ve all come to know as "Gammy," has been serious goals since the show first aired. She has been open about her struggles with heroine addiction and is now a role model for living a healthy lifestyle and changing the stigma that comes with addiction. And her body is insane! Jada described this as her mother’s coming out party, since she is switching up her career and on her first magazine spread at the age of 65!

Willow, being the youngest of the bunch, always drops knowledge that one would think is well beyond her years. But when she is surrounded by such inspiring, resilient women, no wonder she’s as eloquent as she is at the age of 18. “Obviously we're in a patriarchal society that looks down on vulnerability and looks down on emotion and looks down on femininity,” Willow says, speaking on the recent election. “The biggest rebellion is coming into your vulnerability and seeing that as a power. Once you get in touch with your emotions, you start to understand things in a whole other way. When you express what you feel needs to change, or what you feel is unfair or wrong, that's so important, but the real agent of change is when you embody the truth.”

We love this inspiring family and their beauty, and supreme fashion sense is just the icing on the top of their Black Girl Magic-filled cake. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Red Table Talk in 2019!

Written by Gina Conteh