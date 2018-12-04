Curve-licious! Serena Williams Rips The Runway In White Mini Dress From Her ‘Serena’ Line

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Serena Williams visits Beautycon POP in Los Angeles on December 02, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Curve-licious! Serena Williams Rips The Runway In White Mini Dress From Her ‘Serena’ Line

She is serving on and off the court.

Published 6 days ago

Serena Williams has been busy promoting her "Serena" line. 

The 37-year-old tennis champ was recently in LA for Beautycon Pop and had a little fun strutting down their runway. 

The hot mama had her curves on full display wearing a white mini geo print dress from her "Serena" line with a brown faux fur fanny pack and black-and-pink Nike sneakers. 

After ripping the runway, she had a mini selfie photo shoot near the Venus display. 

The dress is sold out, but you can find similar styles here

Written by BET Staff

