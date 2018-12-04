Curve-licious! Serena Williams Rips The Runway In White Mini Dress From Her ‘Serena’ Line

Serena Williams has been busy promoting her "Serena" line. The 37-year-old tennis champ was recently in LA for Beautycon Pop and had a little fun strutting down their runway.

The hot mama had her curves on full display wearing a white mini geo print dress from her "Serena" line with a brown faux fur fanny pack and black-and-pink Nike sneakers.

After ripping the runway, she had a mini selfie photo shoot near the Venus display.

The dress is sold out, but you can find similar styles here.

Written by BET Staff