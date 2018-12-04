Style Icon! See Rihanna Tap Into Her Inner Boss With This $3K Alexander McQueen Blazer

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR RIVIAN - Rihanna poses for a photo during Rivian's unveiling of the first-ever electric adventure vehicle before it's official reveal at the LA Auto Show at the Griffith Observatory on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Carlos Delgado/AP Images for Rivian)

We stan.

Published 6 days ago

Last Monday (Nov. 26), Rihanna was all smiles as she attended the unveiling of Rivian's first-ever electric adventure vehicle at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles.

(Photo: Carlos Delgado/AP Images for Rivian)

Flaunting long black hair and giving us complete fashion goals, the 30-year-old styled in a chic black wool silk jacket featuring a Sarabande lace drape from Alexander McQueen’s Autumn/Winter 2018 line.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN - $3,250
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN - $3,250
(Photo: mytheresa.com)

Paired with knee-high boots, Rihanna, per usual, looked like a stunna! 

What do you think of RiRi's style? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Carlos Delgado/AP Images for Rivian)

