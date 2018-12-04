Style Icon! See Rihanna Tap Into Her Inner Boss With This $3K Alexander McQueen Blazer

#Couplecam: See Playboy Carti and Iggy Azalea Catching Flights and Feelings
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Last Monday (Nov. 26), Rihanna was all smiles as she attended the unveiling of Rivian's first-ever electric adventure vehicle at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles.
Flaunting long black hair and giving us complete fashion goals, the 30-year-old styled in a chic black wool silk jacket featuring a Sarabande lace drape from Alexander McQueen’s Autumn/Winter 2018 line.
Paired with knee-high boots, Rihanna, per usual, looked like a stunna!
What do you think of RiRi's style? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Carlos Delgado/AP Images for Rivian)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
