Life Is Gucci! Cardi B Flexes On Critics In This $5K Designer Look

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
While attending her “last meeting of the day,” Cardi B decided to give her fans a muted, behind-the-scenes glimpse of her boardroom lifestyle as a collaborator with Fashion Nova.
After the meeting, with SWV’s “Rain” playing in the background, the 26-year-old videotaped herself in the mirror styled in an all-Gucci look.
We admit, it may look as though she misses the married life with her husband, Offset, but knowing Cardi, she's not going to let that stop her from making money moves!
In her Instagram Stories, Cardi could be seen wearing a Pink GG Technical Jersey Dress ($3,980), which she paired with Flashtrek Sneakers with Removable Crystals ($1,590).
Looking to cop the look? Get ready to drop a bag! Cardi’s dress and sneakers will run you $5,570.
Don’t let anyone rain on your parade, Cardi! In the words of Beyoncé, the "best revenge is your paper!"
(Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS