Life Is Gucci! Cardi B Flexes On Critics In This $5K Designer Look

While attending her “last meeting of the day,” Cardi B decided to give her fans a muted, behind-the-scenes glimpse of her boardroom lifestyle as a collaborator with Fashion Nova.

After the meeting, with SWV’s “Rain” playing in the background, the 26-year-old videotaped herself in the mirror styled in an all-Gucci look.

We admit, it may look as though she misses the married life with her husband, Offset, but knowing Cardi, she's not going to let that stop her from making money moves!