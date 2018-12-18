Life Is Gucci! Cardi B Flexes On Critics In This $5K Designer Look

Her public split with Offset didn't ruin her money moves!

Published 1 week ago

While attending her “last meeting of the day,” Cardi B decided to give her fans a muted, behind-the-scenes glimpse of her boardroom lifestyle as a collaborator with Fashion Nova.

After the meeting, with SWV’s “Rain” playing in the background, the 26-year-old videotaped herself in the mirror styled in an all-Gucci look.

We admit, it may look as though she misses the married life with her husband, Offset, but knowing Cardi, she's not going to let that stop her from making money moves

In her Instagram Stories, Cardi could be seen wearing a Pink GG Technical Jersey Dress ($3,980), which she paired with Flashtrek Sneakers with Removable Crystals ($1,590).

Looking to cop the look? Get ready to drop a bag! Cardi’s dress and sneakers will run you $5,570. 

Pink GG Technical Jersey Dress ($3,980)
(Photo: gucci.com)
Flashtrek Sneakers with Removable Crystals ($1,590)
(Photo: gucci.com)

Don’t let anyone rain on your parade, Cardi! In the words of Beyoncé, the "best revenge is your paper!"

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

