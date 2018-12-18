Offset Hides From The Paps In An $11K Mask

From celebrating his 27th birthday in grand fashion to making a public spectacle to apologize and reconcile with his estranged wife, Cardi B , all eyes have been on the rapper, and we've got the receipts!

Migo ’s group member Offset has been quite busy over the weekend.

In West Hollywood, Offset almost blinded the paparazzi as he stepped out for his first birthday celebration on Friday (Dec. 14) dressed in a shiny Swarovski crystal bomber jacket, jeans and a sparkling $11,000 chain-mail face mask designed by Laurel DeWitt.

A post shared by OUR GENERATION MUSIC 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusictv) on Dec 15, 2018 at 10:15am PST

ICYMI: Laurel DeWitt is the same artistic designer who created the gold chain hat Cardi wore for her now iconic “Money” visual.

On Saturday night (Dec. 15), seemingly feeling like a real knight in shining armor, Cardi’s baby’s father decided to show up on stage during her Rolling Loud Festival performance to publicly apologize for all his wrongdoings and to get his wife back.

Even with the 15,000 flowers he presented her, it was a fail.