Offset Hides From The Paps In An $11K Mask

Published 1 week ago

Migo’s group member Offset has been quite busy over the weekend.

From celebrating his 27th birthday in grand fashion to making a public spectacle to apologize and reconcile with his estranged wife, Cardi B, all eyes have been on the rapper, and we've got the receipts! 

In West Hollywood, Offset almost blinded the paparazzi as he stepped out for his first birthday celebration on Friday (Dec. 14) dressed in a shiny Swarovski crystal bomber jacket, jeans and a sparkling $11,000 chain-mail face mask designed by Laurel DeWitt.

ICYMI: Laurel DeWitt is the same artistic designer who created the gold chain hat Cardi wore for her now iconic “Money” visual.

On Saturday night (Dec. 15), seemingly feeling like a real knight in shining armor, Cardi’s baby’s father decided to show up on stage during her Rolling Loud Festival performance to publicly apologize for all his wrongdoings and to get his wife back.

Even with the 15,000 flowers he presented her, it was a fail.

Before showing up to Cardi’s performance, Offset was in royalty mode surrounded by fans and women. 

Styled by Joseph I in a custom gold face mask, crown, wings, and belt by DeWitt, the birthday boy partied it up at his “Set Gala.”

Crowning himself king on his birthday, we’d say he did the most! 

Written by BET Staff

