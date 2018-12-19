Kris Jenner Splurges On Grandson Mason Disick With A $3k Versace Coat

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Kris Jenner and her famous daughters are known for splurging on the finer things, and it looks like they aren't holding back when it comes to the children.
Kris was seen shopping in Beverly Hills, Tuesday afternoon with her grandchild Mason, Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son. The 9-year-old just celebrated his Birthday a couple of day's ago and as a present, grandma Kris bought him a $3,125 Versace puffer coat
See the stylish grade-schooler below!
Young Mason paired his Baroque Print padded coat with a red, brown and black Fendi shirt along with some black jogging pants with white stripes and red, white and black sneakers.
His grandmother Kris was wearing a stylish white blazer with black trim, a black top, black pants and knee-high black boots.
If you want to cop Mason's Versace coat, we found it below!
(Photo: Backgrid)
