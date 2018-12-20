21 Savage Gets Festive In Hermès On The December Cover Of 'Coveteur'

Take a look at the cover below.

The 26-year-old rap star from Atlanta is looking fresh in a red sweater by Hermès , red jogger pants by Hugo Boss and black sneakers by Versace . He's posing on a vintage bathtub surrounded by Christmas garland.

21 Savage , the self-proclaimed "Saint Laurent Don," is styling on the cover of Coveteur 's Christmas issue.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, talked to Coveteur about his love of fashion and favorite colognes.

“I’ve always wanted to be fresh,” he said adding, “The way you dress says a lot about you and your character, and I’ve always wanted to represent who I am, even if I wasn’t wearing the most expensive things.”

With his favorite brands being Gucci, Versace and, of course, Saint Laurent, 21 describes his style as “unique and very manly.”

“People have taken dressing overboard, there’s a lot of extra shit going on right now—people wearing too many clothes. I like to be clean; I don’t like to overdo it. It ain’t about how much you got on, it’s about how it looks and how you wear it. Less is more,” he shared.

The rapper also listed oud wood as his favorite scent and wears colognes from Le Labo and Clive Christian.