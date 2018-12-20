Cardi B Sends A Message To Haters Wearing Dare To Be Vintage And Dsquared2

Cardi B is alerting all her haters to take several seats. And in case you missed it, she's doing it in designer fashion!

While posing in the sitting position wearing a bright orange ensemble, the 26-year-old sent the following memo via her Instagram caption, "B*tch sit down before I sit you."

Yikes, we wonder who Cardi is addressing. Could it have to do with the woman who claimed responsibility for Cardi's split with Offset taking back her apology? Maybe.

Anyway, back to the fashion!

Styled by Kollin Carter, the blonde-haired rapper can be seen wearing a quilted two-piece from Dare to Be Vintage's Spring/Summer 2019 collection, along with eye-catching SS19 Sneaker Heels by Dsquared2.

Okurr, Cardi, we see you! Whether you're a fan or not, it's hard to not acknowledge her style. Just saying...