See Offset Flex At Least $1 Million With These 5 Luxe Watches

at Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He's flaunting all his riches.

Published 5 days ago

Offset just recently posted on Instagram, and it's about time—no, literally!

Flaunting his riches for his 10 million Instagram followers to see, the Migos group member laced his arm with five of his designer watches, and we are shook.

Making the world stop for a minute, the 27-year-old had fans in awe wearing a Rolex, Patek PhilippeRichard Mille, Audemars Piguet, and a custom style.

We are not sure the exact prices of the watches, since many are custom made, but we are probably looking at a wrist (sorry, arm) worth at least $1 million.

Sheesh, must be nice to have mega cash!

Once again, the Walk It Talk It rapper proved his "Bad and Boujee" status.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

