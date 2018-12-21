See Offset Flex At Least $1 Million With These 5 Luxe Watches

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Offset just recently posted on Instagram, and it's about time—no, literally!
Flaunting his riches for his 10 million Instagram followers to see, the Migos group member laced his arm with five of his designer watches, and we are shook.
Making the world stop for a minute, the 27-year-old had fans in awe wearing a Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, and a custom style.
We are not sure the exact prices of the watches, since many are custom made, but we are probably looking at a wrist (sorry, arm) worth at least $1 million.
Sheesh, must be nice to have mega cash!
Once again, the Walk It Talk It rapper proved his "Bad and Boujee" status.
(Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
