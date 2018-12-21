See Quavo Fashionably Flaunt His Finances With $30k Cash

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 06: Quavo of Migos attends Prada Mode Miami Night 3 at Freehand Miami on December 6, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada)

See Quavo Fashionably Flaunt His Finances With $30k Cash

Grillz to accentuate the chill?

Published 5 days ago

After showing off his $250,000 custom made grillz earlier this week, rapper Quavo decided to casually let his fans know he's once again ballin', but this time flaunting $30,000 while wearing Chanel.

View this post on Instagram

J U S 3 0 K I N C H A N E L

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Casually holding a few stacks, the 27-year-old Migos rapper was all smiles while wearing a Chanel sweater ($2,300), red puffer jacket with matching sneakers, a Chanel belt and blue jeans.

If we're not mistaken, Huncho is actually rocking his new grillz along with thousands of dollars’ worth of bling around his neck.

You've got to appreciate his big drip, but don't make a big deal, because he's too chill!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style