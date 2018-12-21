See Quavo Fashionably Flaunt His Finances With $30k Cash

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
After showing off his $250,000 custom made grillz earlier this week, rapper Quavo decided to casually let his fans know he's once again ballin', but this time flaunting $30,000 while wearing Chanel.
Casually holding a few stacks, the 27-year-old Migos rapper was all smiles while wearing a Chanel sweater ($2,300), red puffer jacket with matching sneakers, a Chanel belt and blue jeans.
If we're not mistaken, Huncho is actually rocking his new grillz along with thousands of dollars’ worth of bling around his neck.
You've got to appreciate his big drip, but don't make a big deal, because he's too chill!
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
