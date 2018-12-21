See Quavo Fashionably Flaunt His Finances With $30k Cash

After showing off his $250,000 custom made grillz earlier this week, rapper Quavo decided to casually let his fans know he's once again ballin', but this time flaunting $30,000 while wearing Chanel.

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Dec 21, 2018 at 12:40am PST

Casually holding a few stacks, the 27-year-old Migos rapper was all smiles while wearing a Chanel sweater ($2,300), red puffer jacket with matching sneakers, a Chanel belt and blue jeans.

If we're not mistaken, Huncho is actually rocking his new grillz along with thousands of dollars’ worth of bling around his neck.

You've got to appreciate his big drip, but don't make a big deal, because he's too chill!