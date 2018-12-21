T.I. Celebrates 10 Years Of His Akoo Clothing Line With The “TENTH” Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: T.I. arrives to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

"Ten years long, ten years strong."

Published 5 days ago

T.I., a.k.a. “The King of the South,” is back celebrating the upcoming 10 year anniversary of his Akoo clothing line.

In honor of this milestone, Akoo released a limited-edition collection named "TENTH," including a capsule of premium denim, a woven tartan tracksuit, and a faux fur-lined denim parka. It includes 14 pieces with prices ranging from $60 for a cap to up to $846 for the parka jacket.

T.I. went back to the motherland to film a short video highlighting the journey of his Akoo line. The video features local artists and neighborhood shops in an area of South Africa. He mentions that he wanted his collection to be “effortless, elegant, and still for the culture." 

Take a look at the short video below.

Celebrities such as Shiggy, Charlemagne, Dave East, T-Pain and, of course, T.I. have worn Akoo. 

See a few pieces from the limited collection below.

WIMBELDON JACKET (PEACOAT) $255
(Photo: Akoo Clothing)
TARTAN JOGGER PANT (PEACOAT)
(Photo: Akopo Clothing)
PARKER (RAW DENIM) $846
(Photo: Akoo Clothing)

In the new age of streetwear, it's nice to see that this line is still going strong.

TENTH collection is available on Akooclothingbrand.com and select retailers nationwide. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images)

