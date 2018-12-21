T.I. Celebrates 10 Years Of His Akoo Clothing Line With The “TENTH” Collection

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
T.I., a.k.a. “The King of the South,” is back celebrating the upcoming 10 year anniversary of his Akoo clothing line.
In honor of this milestone, Akoo released a limited-edition collection named "TENTH," including a capsule of premium denim, a woven tartan tracksuit, and a faux fur-lined denim parka. It includes 14 pieces with prices ranging from $60 for a cap to up to $846 for the parka jacket.
T.I. went back to the motherland to film a short video highlighting the journey of his Akoo line. The video features local artists and neighborhood shops in an area of South Africa. He mentions that he wanted his collection to be “effortless, elegant, and still for the culture."
Take a look at the short video below.
Celebrities such as Shiggy, Charlemagne, Dave East, T-Pain and, of course, T.I. have worn Akoo.
See a few pieces from the limited collection below.
In the new age of streetwear, it's nice to see that this line is still going strong.
TENTH collection is available on Akooclothingbrand.com and select retailers nationwide.
(Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images)
