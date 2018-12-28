Gucci Mane's Wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Shows Bawdy In This Leopard Head-To-Toe Look

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir attend Gucci Mane and Friends - Holiday Show at Fox Theater on December 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Gucci Mane's Wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Shows Bawdy In This Leopard Head-To-Toe Look

Sis said, "Don’t come too close! U might freeeeeeze."

Published 1 week ago

Keyshia Ka’Oir is no stranger to flaunting her curvaceous body and her riches all over the internet.

And this time was no different, as the boss chick posted a picture on Instagram recently wearing a very lavish leopard look, and sportin' ombré orange inches with the caption reading, “Don’t come too close! U might freeeeeeze.”

See below. 

Never afraid to show off her girlish figure in a skin-tight ‘fit, Keyshia was spotted out in Atlanta performing alongside her husband at his Gucci Mane and friends concert.

Leaving nothing to the imagination, Mrs. Davis was dancing in a leopard two-piece bra and shorts set, wearing lots of bling, and matching Christian Louboutin over-the-knee, leopard-print studded boots ($3,295).

 

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: Keyshia Kaoir Performs at Gucci Mane and Friends - Holiday Show at Fox Theater on December 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: Keyshia Kaoir Performs at Gucci Mane and Friends - Holiday Show at Fox Theater on December 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

If you want to drop $3,295 on these sexy leopard boots, take a look below.

 

Metrolisse Boots
Metrolisse Boots
(Photo: Christian Louboutin)

We will never get tired of Mrs. Wopster flaunting her wealth and bawdy on the internet, because honestly -  when you got it, flaunt it.

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style