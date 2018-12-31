Cardi B Wore This Sexy Custom-Made Thong Ensemble While Performing In Australia

Over the weekend in Perth, Cardi B came through drippin’ while headlining at WA’s biggest music festival of the year—and of course, her look was custom made!

Making her Australian debut at Langley Park, the 26-year-old rapper performed in a red custom beaded bodysuit and wrap skirt from Dare To Be Vintage, and let us be the first to say, her look was red hot fire!

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi gave us all the feels as she flaunted plenty of bawdy in her shimmery/sheer ensemble with matching red patent boots!