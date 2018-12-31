Cardi B Wore This Sexy Custom-Made Thong Ensemble While Performing In Australia

Tekashi69 Gets A Jail Visit And A Handful Of Booty From His Ride Or Die
Over the weekend in Perth, Cardi B came through drippin’ while headlining at WA’s biggest music festival of the year—and of course, her look was custom made!
Making her Australian debut at Langley Park, the 26-year-old rapper performed in a red custom beaded bodysuit and wrap skirt from Dare To Be Vintage, and let us be the first to say, her look was red hot fire!
Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi gave us all the feels as she flaunted plenty of bawdy in her shimmery/sheer ensemble with matching red patent boots!
The Bronx-born rapper completed her look with a long red and black ombre wig by Tokyo Stylez and flawless makeup by Jasmine Lee. We think it's safe to say her look was blazing hot!
She Bad! Rapping her hits "Drip," "Money," and "Get Up 10," we can't say we expected much less from the dare-to-be-different rapper.
