Nicki Minaj Celebrated The New Year Boo'd Up And Showing Lots Of Skin In This $11K Designer Look

New Year, same boo! Last night (Jan. 1), Nicki Minaj chose to celebrate the New Year with her man, Kenneth Petty, and their PDA video has us all shook. In the video, the 36-year-old "Queen" rapper can be seen enjoying a romantic night in the Jacuzzi as her boo kisses her feet and toes.

Giving us serious "Barbie Tingz" vibes, Nicki was all smiles and giggles as she styled in a multi-colored pink wig, a Fendi Logo bikini ($420), Fendi Ribbon and Pearl sunglasses ($540), Chanel Cruise 2017 Brick clutch ($10,700) and lots of bling!

Clearly not interested in hearing from the haters who places judgment on Kenneth’s controversial criminal background, Nicki chose to remove the comment section on both posts. Are we the only ones that have a feeling this will be her vibe all year long? We didn’t think so. If you're looking to cop Nicki's Fendi bikini and Chanel clutch, unfortunately, both are sold out, but if you want to cop her Fendi glasses, you're in luck!

Fendi Ribbon and Pearl Sunglasses- $540 (Photo: fendi.com)















With Nicki's name tatted on his neck and loads of plenty of PDA, we already know this year will be filled with plenty more IG-worthy moments. Maybe even a ring? Possibly.

Written by BET Staff