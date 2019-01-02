Rihanna Rings In The New Year Shining Bright In A Shimmery $5K Designer Gown

attends Sephora loves Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launch event on April 5, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Rihanna Rings In The New Year Shining Bright In A Shimmery $5K Designer Gown

She ain't playing in 2019.

Published 6 days ago

Rihanna has had one hell of a year, so it’s only right she welcomes 2019 with a bang.

The 30-year-old superstar-turned-mogul was seen partying in London on New Year's Eve, and had everyone drooling while strutting in a plunging glittery silver gown and cream-colored fur coat.

Keep scrolling to see all of her fabulousness below.

Bad gal RiRi rang in the New Year partying with her family at Annabel's private members' club in Mayfair, London.

She looked stunning and commanded a whole lot of attention wearing a silver shimmery Alexandre Vauthier halter wrap dress ($5,128) paired with Christian Louboutin "Twissima" pumps ($1,245), Sue Grag "star" shape earrings, Alexandre Vauthier x Alain Mikli Edwidge sunglasses ($640) and a Calvin Klein dome clutch ($1,850). 

Rihanna made major money moves in 2018 with her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, so we can't wait to see what she has in store for 2019. We just hope there's new music involved. 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Sephora loves Fenty)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style