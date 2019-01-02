Rihanna Rings In The New Year Shining Bright In A Shimmery $5K Designer Gown

Tekashi69 Gets A Jail Visit And A Handful Of Booty From His Ride Or Die
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna has had one hell of a year, so it’s only right she welcomes 2019 with a bang.
The 30-year-old superstar-turned-mogul was seen partying in London on New Year's Eve, and had everyone drooling while strutting in a plunging glittery silver gown and cream-colored fur coat.
Keep scrolling to see all of her fabulousness below.
Bad gal RiRi rang in the New Year partying with her family at Annabel's private members' club in Mayfair, London.
She looked stunning and commanded a whole lot of attention wearing a silver shimmery Alexandre Vauthier halter wrap dress ($5,128) paired with Christian Louboutin "Twissima" pumps ($1,245), Sue Grag "star" shape earrings, Alexandre Vauthier x Alain Mikli Edwidge sunglasses ($640) and a Calvin Klein dome clutch ($1,850).
Rihanna made major money moves in 2018 with her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, so we can't wait to see what she has in store for 2019. We just hope there's new music involved.
(Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Sephora loves Fenty)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS