PETA Had This Shocking Response To Tiffany Haddish Wearing Fur Until 'Police Stop Killing Black People'

On Sunday (Dec. 30), Tiffany Haddish proved she’s not all about jokes and laughs after announcing to fans that she would be wearing fur “every day,” until police stop killing Black people.
“I’ma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest,” the comedian shared in her Instagram video.
She even went as far as addressing animal rights organization PETA, which is known for publicly expressing strong feelings about those who wear fur.
“So sorry Peta! Don’t be mad at me! Be mad at the police. When they stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur,” she shared before adding, “See how that go? ‘Cos people are important. And so are the animals. To keep me warm.”
Recently, PETA responded to her video stating:
“We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals,” adding, “We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn’t harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all.”
What do you think of the organization's response to Tiffany? Do they have a point? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)
