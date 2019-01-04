Reginae Carter Twins With Her Rapper Boo, YFN Lucci In Plaid Versace

Reginae Carter and her bae, YFN Lucci, are still going strong as they rocked out in the city of Philadelphia last week (December 28).

The loving couple visited the City of Brotherly Love to support fellow trap star PNB Rock, as he performed to a sold-out crowd at the newly renovated MET Philly located on the famous Broad Street.

The dynamic duo proved that they have style while looking chill when they showed up wearing Versace plaid and tartan, head to toe, from the Fall 2018 collection.