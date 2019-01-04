Reginae Carter Twins With Her Rapper Boo, YFN Lucci In Plaid Versace

Tekashi69 Gets A Jail Visit And A Handful Of Booty From His Ride Or Die
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Reginae Carter and her bae, YFN Lucci, are still going strong as they rocked out in the city of Philadelphia last week (December 28).
The loving couple visited the City of Brotherly Love to support fellow trap star PNB Rock, as he performed to a sold-out crowd at the newly renovated MET Philly located on the famous Broad Street.
The dynamic duo proved that they have style while looking chill when they showed up wearing Versace plaid and tartan, head to toe, from the Fall 2018 collection.
Reginae has no problem dropping a few bills, especially since she is the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne. She wore the VERSACE plaid and denim wool button down shirt, which will run you $825. She paired the look with sneaker boots from the collection, which are not at all cheap and will cost you $1,350.
YFN Lucci also spent a mint when he purchased his Versace tartan logo puffer jacket for $1,725. He wore the same shirt as Reginae and matched his set with a pair of Versace green and yellow sneakers that cost $995. He closed out his fly look with a red Versace '90s vintage logo square belt bag. The classic piece will run you $525.
We guess the couple proves that every day they lit! What do you think of their look?
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS