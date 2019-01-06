Idris Elba’s 29-Year-Old Fiancée And Teen Daughter Match For A Family Walk Down The Golden Globes Red Carpet

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. -- (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Idris Elba’s 29-Year-Old Fiancée And Teen Daughter Match For A Family Walk Down The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The future Mrs. Elba and the 2019 Miss Golden Globe shine.

Three was certainly not a crowd tonight (Jan. 6) because Idris Elba not only had his lovely fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, to accompany him down the red carpet at the Golden Globes, but his 16-year-old daughter Isan Elba joined them too!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowr, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Isan is serving as the official Golden Globe Ambassador, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe. She follows Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx who held the prestigious role last year. But before anyone can even talk about her on-stage presence tonight, they’ll definitely be talking about her nearly twinsies moment with her 29-year-old stepmom-to-be.

While Isan and Sabrina weren’t wearing the exact same gown, they did don matching silhouettes with very similar cascading designs against black material. Idris sandwiched in-between the girls wore a black and teal three-piece suit, but definitely left it to the ladies to shine...but not before stealing a kiss from his fiancée!

Idris said this to E! about his advice to Isan on her gig:

"I told her to keep her back straight, elegance is presence, smile and nod politely even if you can't understand what anyone's saying.”

"If you feel like you're going to pass out…don't."

Speaking of gigs, Idris has one coming up—at Coachella. Yes, the 46-year-old actor turned DJ will be spinning at the biggest music festival and offered this about his set on the red carpet.

"I'm going to rock Coachella," Elba added. "It's going to be great."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Idris Elba, bracelet detail, arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. -- (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)
Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

