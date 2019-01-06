The Cast Of Black Panther Wins Best Dressed At The 2019 Golden Globes

The cast of Black Panther is nominated at the 2019 Golden Globes for Best Picture - Drama, but should also be up for best dressed. Castmates Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michael B. Jordan presented Spiderman with an award tonight for Best Animated Feature Film. And looked like royalty! See below.

(Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)















Chadwick wore a silver brocade tux, while Lupita donned in a custom cobalt blue, chain fringe gown by Calvin Klein Appointment. Danai looked stunning in a custom red, Rodarte gown which was inspired by the Flame Lily - Zimbabwe’s national flower, and Michael B. Jordan was chic wearing a custom black Burberry tux.

(Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)















(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)















The cast showed up representing their history-making film, which became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes. And whether they take home the award or not, they hands-down won best dressed tonight.

Written by Tira Urquhart