See The Newly Released Video Of Lupita Nyong'o And Michael B. Jordan Kissing In An Elevator In Their Custom Golden Globes Looks

Is the Black Panther cast a little more than friends?!
A video surfaced of Danai Gurira twirling in front of an elevator, and once it opens, there goes Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o making out. Danai’s reaction was priceless, pushing Michael out of the way to make out with her castmate Lupita herself.
Now I know what it looks like, but it was all in fun. The cast members were actually at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party for the 76th annual Golden Globes. Lupita posted the thought-provoking video on Instagram with the caption, “When the cat’s away.” Michael also posted the video making fun with the caption reading, "And I'm still KING." Followed by the laughing emoji.
The history-making film didn’t win big at the Golden Globes last night. However, they were hands down the best-dressed cast on the carpet. Lupita looked stunning cobalt blue fringe and beaded custom gown by Calvin Klein, while Danai donned in a custom red Rodarte gown with a long draping bow, that was inspired by the Lily Flame - Zimbabwe’s national flower. And Michael B(ae) Jordan looked chic in a custom black Burberry tux.
We love to see the cast reunited and having fun.
(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)
