See The Newly Released Video Of Lupita Nyong'o And Michael B. Jordan Kissing In An Elevator In Their Custom Golden Globes Looks

76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) <enter caption here> arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. --

See The Newly Released Video Of Lupita Nyong'o And Michael B. Jordan Kissing In An Elevator In Their Custom Golden Globes Looks

Black Panther baes, or nah?

Published Yesterday

Is the Black Panther cast a little more than friends?!

A video surfaced of Danai Gurira twirling in front of an elevator, and once it opens, there goes Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o making out. Danai’s reaction was priceless, pushing Michael out of the way to make out with her castmate Lupita herself.

See below.

View this post on Instagram

When the cat’s away...

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Now I know what it looks like, but it was all in fun. The cast members were actually at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party for the 76th annual Golden Globes. Lupita posted the thought-provoking video on Instagram with the caption, “When the cat’s away.” Michael also posted the video making fun with the caption reading, "And I'm still KING." Followed by the laughing emoji. 

The history-making film didn’t win big at the Golden Globes last night. However, they were hands down the best-dressed cast on the carpet. Lupita looked stunning cobalt blue fringe and beaded custom gown by Calvin Klein, while Danai donned in a custom red Rodarte gown with a long draping bow, that was inspired by the Lily Flame - Zimbabwe’s national flower. And Michael B(ae) Jordan looked chic in a custom black Burberry tux.

 

76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) <enter caption here> arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. --

We love to see the cast reunited and having fun.

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style