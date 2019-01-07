Why Is Kylie Jenner Wearing A Diamond Ring?

Wedding bells may be ringing for the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner, and her rapper beau, Travis Scott, or at least that's what many are thinking after Kylie was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her finger. See the bling for yourself.

If you remember, the speculation sparked after the couple, who share a child together, begin referring to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media. Back in November, many were under the impression that Travis secretly proposed when he filled his lady's mansion with thousands of roses. Did he pop the question? It's hard to be certain, but it was just in time for the new year.

Kylie recently took to the ‘gram with her bestie, Jordyn Woods, casually showing off her ring finger, which seems to hold a diamond.

FYI: The couple has been dating since April 2017 and welcomed their beautiful daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Knowing Kylie's secretive nature, we wouldn't be surprised if the couple pulled a Cardi B and Offset and already jumped the broom. Either way, we're sure the news will be a grand episode on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Written by Tweety Elitou