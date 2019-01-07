Rihanna Teases Bawdy Wearing Her New Savage x Fenty Lingerie For Valentine's Day

<<attends Altuzarra during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015>> at Spring Studios on September 6, 2014 in New York City.

Rihanna Teases Bawdy Wearing Her New Savage x Fenty Lingerie For Valentine's Day

Oh, my...

Published Yesterday

Grab a pen and paper, because Rihanna is sending us all to school on how to slay this Valentine's Day!  

With V-Day only weeks away, the Bad Gal took to her Instagram with a teasing lingerie post that has fans wanting to see what's behind the curtain. 

Giving a glimpse of her new Fenty x Savage Valentine's Day collection, Rih styled in a sexy pink-and-red bra featuring a heart and star design. She chose to complete the look with a pair of long red gloves.

Talk about red hot!

Are you ready to fall in with the new Fenty x Savage line? If so, the new line drops January 9!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style