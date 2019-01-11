See Nicki Minaj In The Custom-made Yellow Ensemble She Wore To New Zealand’s FOMO Festival

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Nicki Minaj is seen on September 05, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She's serving sun-goddess realness!

Nicki Minaj gave her Barbz life last night when she visited Auckland, New Zealand, to perform at the 2019 FOMO Festival.

Looking like a sun goddess, the Chun-Li rapper was adorned in bright yellow wearing a daring, custom-made chain link corset with matching undies created by Croatian designer Juraj Zigman

Take a look at the detailed work below:

Nicki’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, also added this custom-made LaRoxx organza trench jacket and a pair of Louis Vuitton boots. 

Her hairstylist, Arrogant Tae, literally topped off the look with a custom-made yellow bob wig with a top braid. 

We like this look on Nicki. How about you?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

