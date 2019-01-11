See Nicki Minaj In The Custom-made Yellow Ensemble She Wore To New Zealand’s FOMO Festival

Nicki Minaj gave her Barbz life last night when she visited Auckland, New Zealand, to perform at the 2019 FOMO Festival.

Looking like a sun goddess, the Chun-Li rapper was adorned in bright yellow wearing a daring, custom-made chain link corset with matching undies created by Croatian designer Juraj Zigman.

Take a look at the detailed work below: