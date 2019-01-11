See Nicki Minaj In The Custom-made Yellow Ensemble She Wore To New Zealand’s FOMO Festival

This WHOLE Time Migos' Takeoff Was Boo'd Up And The Internet Has Questions
Nicki Minaj gave her Barbz life last night when she visited Auckland, New Zealand, to perform at the 2019 FOMO Festival.
Looking like a sun goddess, the Chun-Li rapper was adorned in bright yellow wearing a daring, custom-made chain link corset with matching undies created by Croatian designer Juraj Zigman.
Take a look at the detailed work below:
Nicki’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, also added this custom-made LaRoxx organza trench jacket and a pair of Louis Vuitton boots.
Her hairstylist, Arrogant Tae, literally topped off the look with a custom-made yellow bob wig with a top braid.
We like this look on Nicki. How about you?
(Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
