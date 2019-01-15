Rihanna Shows Off Look With These Two New Outfits In NYC

Rihanna hit the streets of NYC last night (Jan. 14) with her latest fashions and she has the internet going insane.

The Barbadian beauty just returned from her long vacation with her billionaire beau, Hassan Jameel, and was spotted heading into the Sounds of Brazil nightclub to rock out to the tunes of 718 Spank.

The "Diamonds" singer was looking cool and relaxed in a pair of large Fenty shades, and a slightly oversized navy blue blazer with long and open cut sleeves. She paired the blazer with a neon green sheer blouse and a pair of fitted jeans. She also wore long-toed stilettos to completed the look.