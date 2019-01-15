Rihanna Shows Off Look With These Two New Outfits In NYC

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Rihanna attends Fenty Beauty's 1-year anniversary at Sephora inside JCPenney on September 14, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

Rihanna’s style to 718’s New York show is fly!

Published 3 days ago

Rihanna hit the streets of NYC last night (Jan. 14) with her latest fashions and she has the internet going insane.

The Barbadian beauty just returned from her long vacation with her billionaire beau, Hassan Jameel, and was spotted heading into the Sounds of Brazil nightclub to rock out to the tunes of 718 Spank. 

The "Diamonds" singer was looking cool and relaxed in a pair of large Fenty shades, and a slightly oversized navy blue blazer with long and open cut sleeves. She paired the blazer with a neon green sheer blouse and a pair of fitted jeans. She also wore long-toed stilettos to completed the look. 

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Rihanna seen out and about in Manhattan on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
(Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

People were excited to see the 30-year-old singer out and about since she has been hard at work putting in time to work on new music which will make her ninth studio album. 

Rihanna was also spotted again looking real chill and fly wearing a pinstriped blazer and a white wing-collared blouse. She paired the blazer with a pair of super wide-leg denim pants. She finished the look with a mini white Fendi bag that caught fashion enthusiast’s attention.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Rihanna seen out and about in Manhattan on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
(Photo: BACKGRID)

What do you think of Rihanna's casual looks?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

