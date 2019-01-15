Serena Williams Plays At The Australian Open In A Green Bodysuit And Black Fishnet Tights

The GOAT, Serena Williams, is back and slaying with her tennis court style.

Serena hit the court at the Australian Open on Tuesday (Jan 15) to play against Germany’s Tatjiana Maria, wearing a custom teal skin-tight bodysuit with black fishnet tights underneath.

The jumpsuit was made by Nike especially for Serena, featuring a black-and-white stripe down the front with the Nike check logo. The champ posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Playing solo this time 😉.” Referring to the last time she played at the Australian Open, she was pregnant with her now 1-year-old daughter, Olympia.

See the Instagram post below.