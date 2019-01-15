Serena Williams Plays At The Australian Open In A Green Bodysuit And Black Fishnet Tights

This WHOLE Time Migos' Takeoff Was Boo'd Up And The Internet Has Questions
The GOAT, Serena Williams, is back and slaying with her tennis court style.
Serena hit the court at the Australian Open on Tuesday (Jan 15) to play against Germany’s Tatjiana Maria, wearing a custom teal skin-tight bodysuit with black fishnet tights underneath.
The jumpsuit was made by Nike especially for Serena, featuring a black-and-white stripe down the front with the Nike check logo. The champ posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Playing solo this time 😉.” Referring to the last time she played at the Australian Open, she was pregnant with her now 1-year-old daughter, Olympia.
See the Instagram post below.
The 37-year-old mom has been making statements with her on-court fashion for quite some time. Back in May 2018, she received backlash for wearing a black catsuit to the French Open to help prevent blood clots from forming in her legs.
According to People, the French Tennis Federation president made comments about Serena’s uniform choice, stating that there will be stricter rules put in place when it comes to uniforms, banning the tennis star from wearing a catsuit during the French Open. But as of December 2018, the Women’s Tennis Association Rules Committee and Board of Directors decided that players will be allowed to wear “leggings and mid-thigh-length compression shorts may be worn with or without a skirt, shorts, or dress.”
Fans have mixed reviews surrounding Serena’s latest tennis court look. Most are loving it, but some believe that this wasn’t a good look.
Take a look at a few comments below.
We’re happy to see the GOAT back on the court, winning while wearing whatever the hell she wants!
(Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)
