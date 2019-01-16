Cardi B Details Her Struggle With ‘P*ssy Wedgies’ In Designer Clothes That Give Her Intense Camel Toe

Well, that’s intuitive…

Yesterday, Cardi B had us all envious of her snatched waistline while wearing this Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with a custom distressed denim bikini by Namilia.

ICYMI: She doesn’t seem pressed at all that D&G is in hot water for their "racist" ads, careless candor and anti-gay adoption ideals.

Styled by Kollin Carter, the 26-year-old rapper had fans shook as they admired her toned body and amazing abs only six months after giving birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

While most celebrities may have left fans in awe of their snapback, the “Money” femcee kept it 100 percent about her fashion struggle with a BTS video sharing her hack for dealing with her pants being too tight.

Keep scrolling to see Cardi’s keep-it-real moment as she rode in the car with her pants pulled down.

Well, that’s one way to deal with the uncomfortable feeling of a vaginal wedgie. Yikes!

SMH, she just wouldn't be Cardi without being brutally honest…

