Rihanna Spotted In NYC Wearing Unreleased Fenty Shades Amid Her Lawsuit Against Her Father

Rihanna is truly the queen of being unbothered, and her newest look is serving, “How showing up to my haters' funerals,” realness.

Bad Gal RiRi was just a regular from Barbados who built her Fenty empire with her catchy music, the cult-following of her beauty brand, and her amazing fashion sense. She’s our favorite savage mogul. And she won’t let anyone, not even her daddy, Ronald Fenty, use her name to get some extra coin.

After TMZ announced that Rihanna was suing her father, RiRi was spotted posing with fans and serving a cold ass look.

See How Rihanna Was Stuntin’ On The Streets Of NYC: