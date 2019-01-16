Reginae Carter Showed Sexy Curves In The Same Pink Two-Piece Alexis Skyy Wore

These ladies knocked out this $100 look.

Reginae Carter and Love And Hip Hop cast member Alexis Skyy was seen slaying the same sexy hot-pink two-piece outfit. 

Reginae wore the outfit back in December while in Cabo celebrating her 20th birthday, while Alexis wore the look recently out at a nightclub in LA. The pink bralet and skirt set is from House Of CB and retails for $105. 

Take a look at both ladies slaying the affordable look below. 

Both Reginae and Alexis slayed the look with a pair of silver strappy sandals. Reginae wore her hair in a wavy bob, while Alexis sported a sleek long pony tail. 

If you want to cop the affordable outfit, we found the exact look below. 

Hot Pink Bandage Rib Maxi Skirt
(Photo: House of CB)

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage)

