Reginae Carter Showed Sexy Curves In The Same Pink Two-Piece Alexis Skyy Wore

This WHOLE Time Migos' Takeoff Was Boo'd Up And The Internet Has Questions
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Reginae Carter and Love And Hip Hop cast member Alexis Skyy was seen slaying the same sexy hot-pink two-piece outfit.
Reginae wore the outfit back in December while in Cabo celebrating her 20th birthday, while Alexis wore the look recently out at a nightclub in LA. The pink bralet and skirt set is from House Of CB and retails for $105.
Take a look at both ladies slaying the affordable look below.
Both Reginae and Alexis slayed the look with a pair of silver strappy sandals. Reginae wore her hair in a wavy bob, while Alexis sported a sleek long pony tail.
If you want to cop the affordable outfit, we found the exact look below.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS