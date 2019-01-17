Offset Hits The Runway In The Off-White Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

Offset may have ended 2018 in a crazy way trying to win his wifey, Cardi B, back. But he seems to be starting 2019 with a bang.

The superstar rapper was “flewed out” to Paris to walk in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White fall 2019 fashion show.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Rapper Offset walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/WireImage)
(Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Offset hit the runway wearing a lilac, floor-length puffer coat with a built-in cross-body bag layered over baggy trousers and green sneakers, naturally accessorizing with a bunch of icy necklaces.

The show, dubbed "Public Television," featured a mix of sportswear: puffer coats, insulated overalls, jumpsuits and helmets.

The Migo’s member posted a photo on Instagram with the caption reading, "Love this Off-White coat, I can hide all my weed in it."

 

 

Offset was also seen taking in the sites in Paris wearing a white shearling Louis Vuitton coat and all smiles while holding a ton of cash.

H A V I N G F U N I N P A R I S F A S H I O N W E E K

It may be hard for the rapper to get his personal relationship on track, but he’s doing a great job at expanding his modeling portfolio.

 

