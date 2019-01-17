Offset Hits The Runway In The Off-White Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

This WHOLE Time Migos' Takeoff Was Boo'd Up And The Internet Has Questions
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Offset may have ended 2018 in a crazy way trying to win his wifey, Cardi B, back. But he seems to be starting 2019 with a bang.
The superstar rapper was “flewed out” to Paris to walk in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White fall 2019 fashion show.
Take a look below.
Offset hit the runway wearing a lilac, floor-length puffer coat with a built-in cross-body bag layered over baggy trousers and green sneakers, naturally accessorizing with a bunch of icy necklaces.
The show, dubbed "Public Television," featured a mix of sportswear: puffer coats, insulated overalls, jumpsuits and helmets.
The Migo’s member posted a photo on Instagram with the caption reading, "Love this Off-White coat, I can hide all my weed in it."
Offset was also seen taking in the sites in Paris wearing a white shearling Louis Vuitton coat and all smiles while holding a ton of cash.
It may be hard for the rapper to get his personal relationship on track, but he’s doing a great job at expanding his modeling portfolio.
(Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS