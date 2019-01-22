Social Media Nemeses Alexis Skyy And Blac Chyna Are Twinning In Fashion Nova Sets

We’re starting to think Rob Kardashian has a type.

While Alexis Skyy and Blac Chyna may be feuding on social media, the two may have more in common then they think. 

Besides the common denominator Rob Kardashian, the reality stars seem to have the same taste in fashion!

Yesterday (Jan.uary 21), Rob’s baby’s mama, Blac Chyna, was spotted flaunting a wig with mega inches as she posed wearing a sexy neon yellow Future Is Now Babe capri set

View this post on Instagram

🔐 @fashionnova

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

If this style looks familiar, it might be because Alexis Skyy, a.k.a Rob's #WCW, was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport dressed in the same bright neon look earlier this month (January 11). 

View this post on Instagram

I’m in LA with the vibes Outfit @fashionnova

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

Ah, we’re starting to think Rob has a type…

Want to cop the look for yourself? We found the two-piece available on FashionNova.com for $45.

Things that make you say, "Hmm…"

Written by BET Staff

(Photos: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET)

