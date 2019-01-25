See Cardi B In Leopard Print DROMe Jacket And Flaunting $17k Hermes Handbag

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B was showing off her model walk as she strutted poolside looking super fly wearing a neon yellow and black leopard print moto jacket by the Italian brand DROMe. This dope jacket will run you a little over $1,000.
She matched with a sheer neon yellow bodysuit that will cost you $360 by Death By Dolls.
She is also styling in a pair of wide leg patent leather pants with cut-out hips, which will run you $113 from GIA.
And she added a Hermes Togo 25 Graphite Birkin handbag that will run you a house payment at close to $17,000!
Bardi has definitely earned her shopping spree, especially since she has recently secured her bag with a Pepsi commercial and a Las Vegas residency.
What do you think of her latest look?
(Photo: MTV/TRL/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS