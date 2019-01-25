See Cardi B In Leopard Print DROMe Jacket And Flaunting $17k Hermes Handbag

Cardi B was showing off her model walk as she strutted poolside looking super fly wearing a neon yellow and black leopard print moto jacket by the Italian brand DROMe. This dope jacket will run you a little over $1,000.

She matched with a sheer neon yellow bodysuit that will cost you $360 by Death By Dolls.

She is also styling in a pair of wide leg patent leather pants with cut-out hips, which will run you $113 from GIA.

And she added a Hermes Togo 25 Graphite Birkin handbag that will run you a house payment at close to $17,000!