Kanye West Is Being Sued For Over $600K In Unpaid Debt To Japanese Fabric Company

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 06: Kanye West attends Prada Mode Miami Night 3 at Freehand Miami on December 6, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada)

Kanye West Is Being Sued For Over $600K In Unpaid Debt To Japanese Fabric Company

The supplier claims that Yeezy Apparel is a “sham.”

Published 1 week ago

2019 doesn't look too good for Kanye West.

Kanye West and his Yeezy company are being sued for allegedly not paying Japanese fabric company Toki Sen-I Co. $600,000 for fabrics used to make clothing for his Yeezy brand.

According to TMZ, Toki Sen starting doing business with Kanye and his team back in 2015, mocking up samples for the upcoming Yeezy sneakers. Everything went over smoothly and the supplier was paid for their services.

However, in 2018 Kanye’s company placed a large order of fleece and other materials to produce his latest Yeezy collection, and never paid for it. Toki didn’t harass Kanye for payment upfront because they had done good business in the past. But after the styles went into production, and an attempt at offering several payment plans, Kanye allegedly came to them stating that he wouldn’t be paying the knit supplier.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Models pose on the runway at the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on September 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4)
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4)

The supplier claims that Kanye tried to deceive them by creating a fake company so that he’d never have to pay his debt of $624,051. Stating in court docs that Yeezy Apparel is a “sham,” operating without capital assets or member interest, and that Kanye runs the clothing and shoe company in a compromising manner to benefit himself.

We’re not sure how this debacle will unfold in court, but we’re almost certain that Kanye is a smart businessman and will pay his debts. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

20th Annual Super Bowl of Gospel Celebration

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Houghton

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC