Kanye West Is Being Sued For Over $600K In Unpaid Debt To Japanese Fabric Company

2019 doesn't look too good for Kanye West.

Kanye West and his Yeezy company are being sued for allegedly not paying Japanese fabric company Toki Sen-I Co. $600,000 for fabrics used to make clothing for his Yeezy brand.

According to TMZ, Toki Sen starting doing business with Kanye and his team back in 2015, mocking up samples for the upcoming Yeezy sneakers. Everything went over smoothly and the supplier was paid for their services.

However, in 2018 Kanye’s company placed a large order of fleece and other materials to produce his latest Yeezy collection, and never paid for it. Toki didn’t harass Kanye for payment upfront because they had done good business in the past. But after the styles went into production, and an attempt at offering several payment plans, Kanye allegedly came to them stating that he wouldn’t be paying the knit supplier.