La La Anthony Flaunts Her Lady Lumps In This $500 Versace Swimsuit While On A Girl's Trip

The actress is unbothered and living her best life.

Published 4 days ago

La La Anthony is on vacation and apparently living her best life.

The 39-year-old actress has been posting photos on Instagram the past couple of days that has left her fans drooling.

Take a look at the latest photo below.

Oh you mad MAD..... 🤷🏽‍♀️

La La took to Instagram to show off her curvaceous figure in a Versace one-piece bathing suit ($525), paired with oversize sunglasses, while sporting a high ponytail that fell down her back.

The talented actress captioned the photo, “Oh you MAD…” Which had fans speculating if the caption was a subliminal message towards her estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony? We’re not sure who the message was for, but we're certain that La La is serving these looks while in the Bahamas on her girl’s trip.

She also posted a photo in a hot-pink bikini flaunting her tiny waist and a video riding an exercise bike in front of a Tiki bar while Waka Flocka appeared. La said in her caption that she randomly ran into Tammy and Waka while honeymooning.

 

We found the details on La La’s designer swimsuit.

Take a look below. 

VERSACE Logo-Print One-Piece Swimsuit $525
(Photo: Versace)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

