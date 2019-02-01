Exclusive: Reginae Carter Is Wearing A $5k Hat To The Superbowl

BET exclusively caught up with Reginae Carter, a former reality star and budding actress who has her own style and is all about pushing boundaries and crushing goals. As a girl who loves both fashion and football, Reginae partnered with New Era for their exclusive New Era x Super Bowl LIII Women's 9TWENTY cap. The hat is perfect for a sports obsessed fashionista. The cap features navy blue crushed velvet and is accented with the NFL shield pin embellished with Swarovski crystals, sapphires and rubies at an extravagant price of $5,300.

(Photo: New Era)















Now, although this New Era x Swarovski cap is extremely expensive, as a fan, Reginae was excited to work with them and come up with the ultimate game day outfit consisting of jeans, a customized shirt (if her team were in the Super Bowl), a matching cap and a pair of cute boots. Being from New Orleans, of course, the Saints are her favorite team. But, since they were one game shy of making the Super Bowl this year, Reginae will not be rooting for anyone. When asked about her favorite player she said, “I love all the young guys on the Saints. They play so hard. I don’t have one particular player. I just love my home team.” Although it’s bittersweet, Reginae says her and her family will be at the game turning up for a day of fun and tells me, “My dad purchased a suite for us when we thought the Saints were going to make it. Me, my mom, my grandma, and some of my other family members will be there.” I asked Reginae if she could invite anyone to her fantasy suite at the Super Bowl who would it be. She was very practical naming her family, friends, boyfriend, and Rihanna. Yep, that’s right. She’s obsessed with bad gal Rih Rih just like the rest of us.

(Photo: New Era)















Speaking of her boyfriend, Valentine’s day is coming up, so I wanted to know the type of girl Reginae is when it comes to Valentine’s day plans. Does she let her bae, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci surprise her, or is she the kind of girl who has to be in charge of plans. Reginae seemed to love this question, giggling while saying, “Valentine’s day is for the girls. The man should go out the way and do something very special for his lady because men don’t really express their feelings like that. So I let him plan and express his feelings on that day.”

(Photo: New Era)















With all of the controversy surrounding Travis Scott’s upcoming Super Bowl performance, I asked Reginae to expound her point of view on the topic. She considers the question and makes it clear that she doesn’t really follow politics or feed into any social-political topics, saying, “I try to stay out of all of that. I don’t really know too much about that because I try to stay out of politics, and any drama dealing with the president.” I mean, can we blame her? Most people don’t like to follow it in order to keep a sane mind. The 20-year-old has had a remarkable amount of success at such a young age and doesn’t have any plans on slowing down. Just wrapping up her first movie, Pride and Prejudice Atlanta, acting is just one of the many achievements Reginae celebrated this year. The budding entrepreneur is putting the finishing touches on her clothing line that will be launching very soon and has cool projects lined up with her mom, Toya Wright. The daughter of rap royalty has a goal of buying her first house on her own before she turns 21 and wants all of her endeavors in 2019 to be major. “All my endeavors, I just want them to get big, really big and get everyone’s support. It’s about making money and continue being blessed,” Reginae told me. Since Reginae mentioned that she and her mom are working on special projects together this year, I asked how has the birth of her baby sister Reign-Beaux changed their relationship. Reginae gushed about her mom and darling baby sister saying, “I love Reign. She’s so cute. She’s like my mini-me. I watch her a lot for my mom and it really brought me and my mom closer together. When my mom had me, she was younger so things were different. It was just her and me. And now we got Reign, it's the three of us. Our little family. It’s so cute.”

(Photo: New Era)















Being a public figure may come with an enormous amount of love and even more hate at times. However, the sassy Sagittarius is not phased by negative comments on social media and is known for serving a subtle clap back or two at people who tries to come for her or anyone in her circle. But Reginae is taking on the new year, new me approach in 2019. She says, “I've been trying to stop that. Because clearly, these people don't really know me from a can of paint. They only know what I post and what others post about me. So, I've been trying to stop the clap back and just leave them on read. People are going to talk. If they don’t talk, then you’re not doing something right.” She may be young, but she’s confident and about her business, so I can see why she doesn’t take crap from anyone. The New Era x Swarovski cap is available for sale exclusively at the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta.

Written by Tira Urquhart