Fetty Wap's Daughter, Khari Barbie, Adorably Styles In A Leopard Look For Church

At 2-years-old, Khari Barbie already has the internet in awe of her adorable fashion choices.
On Sunday (Feb. 3), the daughter of former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha and rapper Fetty Wap got all dressed up in her church finest, and we can’t help but pay attention.
Rocking an all leopard print ensemble which included a leopard print jacket, leggings, boots, and even a pink tutu with a leopard print waistband, the curly haired cutie was all smiles are she styled in her bold look.
Captioning her daughter's impromptu photo shoot, “Church swag on 10, my Barbie 😍,” Masika’s baby girl is clearly on her way to being a mini model.
How sweet! Are we the only ones that feel like time is flying by? My goodness.
