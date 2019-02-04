Fetty Wap's Daughter, Khari Barbie, Adorably Styles In A Leopard Look For Church

Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap's 2-year-old is already a mini model!

Published 3 days ago

At 2-years-old, Khari Barbie already has the internet in awe of her adorable fashion choices. 

On Sunday (Feb. 3), the daughter of former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha and rapper Fetty Wap got all dressed up in her church finest, and we can’t help but pay attention.

Church swag on 10 🐆 my Barbie 😍

Rocking an all leopard print ensemble which included a leopard print jacket, leggings, boots, and even a pink tutu with a leopard print waistband, the curly haired cutie was all smiles are she styled in her bold look.

Captioning her daughter's impromptu photo shoot, “Church swag on 10, my Barbie 😍,” Masika’s baby girl is clearly on her way to being a mini model. 

How sweet! Are we the only ones that feel like time is flying by? My goodness. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photos: Prince Williams/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage)

