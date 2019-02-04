Rihanna Wears An Oversized White Fur Celine Coat While Out In NYC

Rihanna In Celine Coat

Rihanna Wears An Oversized White Fur Celine Coat While Out In NYC

And it looks like she's wearing those mystery shades again.

Published 3 days ago

Rihanna has been serving looks in these NYC streets recently.

The mogul was photographed out in NYC Sunday night (Feb. 03), very cozy in a long winter white outfit with futuristic looking sunglasses that may be from her mystery brand.

Slaying as per usual, RiRi is seen wearing an oversized winter white (Old) Cèline fur coat from their pre-fall 2018 collection, a simple white tee, white Dries Van Noten cargo pants, and white PumaxStampd sneakers. She accessorized the comfy look with a white Fendi bag and oversized Fenty sunglasses.

Will the bad gal officially announce the details of her new luxury brand, or will she continue to have us guessing? Either way, we will definitely be lining up to purchase everything from the collection.

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Boomerang

Tue Feb 12th 10/9c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC