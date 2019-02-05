Blac Chyna Takes Her Children, Dream Kardashian And King Cairo, To Dinner Wearing This $1K Coat

Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna, brings her kids King Cairo Stevenson and Dream Kardashian out for dinner in Studio City. This outing comes after the police responded to a fight during Blac Chyna's Hawaiian vacation with rapper Kid Buu. Pictured: Blac Chyna, King Cairo Stevenson, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

How sweet!

Published 2 days ago

Blac Chyna may be in mommy mode, but she’s doing it in casual designer fashion.

Recently, the 30-year-old social media influencer was spotted stepping out for dinner with her children, King Cairo Stevenson and Dream Kardashian, in Studio City, California, wearing a $1,390 Burberry reversible vintage check down-filled puffer jacket.

(Photo: Backgrid)

King, Chyna’s 6-year-old handsome son with rapper Tyga, kept it simple with a navy blue sweatsuit with a Burberry phone case while his 2-year-old baby sister, Dream, styled in an adorable teddy bear print sweatsuit, puffer jacket, and cute teddy bear boots. 

Don't worry, if you were looking to cop the $1,390 Burberry puffer jacket, look no further. 

(Photo: us.burberry.com)

Side note: Are we the only ones that think Chyna’s daughter with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian is a serious blend of Rob and Chyna? Seriously, how cute!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Backgrid)

