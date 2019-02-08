Magic Johnson Was Snubbed By Tom Ford During New York Fashion Week

Magic Johnson tweets about not being invited to Tom Ford’s runway show during New York Fashion Week.

NBA star Magic Johnson is currently shook after being snubbed by Tom Ford during New York Fashion Week, and he's taking to social media to sound off.

Yesterday (Feb. 7), the 59-year-old basketball icon took to Twitter to share his disbelief after he was not invited to the Tom Ford runway show during NYFW. Opening up that he spends a bunch of coins on suits from the well-known fashion brand, clearly, he felt left out. As if that wasn't enough, even his children, Elisa and EJ, were in attendance.

See the Twitter post Magic posted along with a photo of his fashionable children living their best life front row!

You've got to love a dad with a good sense of humor.

From the looks of the photos, EJ and Elisa Johnson look liked they enjoyed their time in the Big Apple!

We sure hope Mr. Johnson gets an invite next year.

