Dapper Dan Has Summoned The CEO Of Gucci From Italy To Harlem Following Racist Sweater Controversy

Dapper Dan is now speaking out about the controversy surrounding Gucci and Prada after both brands face backlash over blackface imagery they promoted.

Many celebrities have already called for a boycott of the brands, particularly Gucci, however Dan, who works for and has collaborated with Gucci, says he’s taking action to make sure these brands really get the message.

"I am a Black man before I am a brand," Dapper Dan wrote in a post on Instagram. "Another fashion house has gotten it outrageously wrong. There is no excuse nor apology that can erase this kind of insult."

He later announced a very interesting meeting. "The CEO of Gucci has agreed to come from Italy to Harlem this week to meet with me, along with members of the community and other industry leaders,” he continued in the post. “There cannot be inclusivity without accountability. I will hold everyone accountable."