Dapper Dan Has Summoned The CEO Of Gucci From Italy To Harlem Following Racist Sweater Controversy

attends IMG and Harlem Fashion Row Host "Next Of Kin": An Evening Honoring Ruth E. Carter at Spring Studios on February 6, 2019 in New York City.

Dapper Dan Has Summoned The CEO Of Gucci From Italy To Harlem Following Racist Sweater Controversy

“I am a Black man before I am a brand.”

Published 2 days ago

Dapper Dan is now speaking out about the controversy surrounding Gucci and Prada after both brands face backlash over blackface imagery they promoted.

Many celebrities have already called for a boycott of the brands, particularly Gucci, however Dan, who works for and has collaborated with Gucci, says he’s taking action to make sure these brands really get the message.

"I am a Black man before I am a brand," Dapper Dan wrote in a post on Instagram. "Another fashion house has gotten it outrageously wrong. There is no excuse nor apology that can erase this kind of insult."

He later announced a very interesting meeting. "The CEO of Gucci has agreed to come from Italy to Harlem this week to meet with me, along with members of the community and other industry leaders,” he continued in the post. “There cannot be inclusivity without accountability. I will hold everyone accountable."

Dapper Dan rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s as a designed in Harlem. He was known for adaptations of high fashion brands and collaborated with Gucci after many believed the brand ripped off one of his classic designs.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for IMG

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style