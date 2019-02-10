Kylie Jenner Walked The Red Carpet With Travis Scott In Balmain Couture At The 2019 Grammys

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
A day after having an elaborate celebration for their one-year-old daughter Stormi's birthday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott walked the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy awards.
The beauty mogul wore a pale pink Balmain Haute Couture jumpsuit to support her baby's father and rumored fiancé, Travis. The internet is a little confused by the outfit choice, because the 21-year-old would normally wear something more fitted and a lot more revealing.
See below.
Kylie opted for a Balmain Haute Couture jumpsuit with built-in gloves from the 2019 collection.
(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN STYLESEE ALL TRENDING
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS