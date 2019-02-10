Kylie Jenner Walked The Red Carpet With Travis Scott In Balmain Couture At The 2019 Grammys

<enter caption here> attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Jenner Walked The Red Carpet With Travis Scott In Balmain Couture At The 2019 Grammys

The internet had a lot to say about the couples' appearance.

Published 2 days ago

A day after having an elaborate celebration for their one-year-old daughter Stormi's birthday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott walked the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy awards.

The beauty mogul wore a pale pink Balmain Haute Couture jumpsuit to support her baby's father and rumored fiancé, Travis. The internet is a little confused by the outfit choice, because the 21-year-old would normally wear something more fitted and a lot more revealing.

See below. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kylie opted for a Balmain Haute Couture jumpsuit with built-in gloves from the 2019 collection. 

Balmain Haute Couture 2019
Balmain Haute Couture 2019
(Photo: Vogue Runway)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style