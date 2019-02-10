Woah, Mama! Michelle Obama Makes A Surprise Grammys Appearance In A Sequin Suit

Michelle Obama

Published 2 days ago

Our forever first lady Michelle Obama just graced the stage at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. And we are shook!

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Just off her Becoming book tour, Michelle took to the stage for a major girl-power moment with the Grammy's host Alicia Keys, Jada Pinkett-Smith, J.Lo and Lady Gaga

The former first lady and best-selling author received a standing ovation as soon as she took the stage, unable to get a word in. Michelle looked stunning in a gray sequin suit and matching chandelier earrings. 

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

