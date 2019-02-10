Woah, Mama! Michelle Obama Makes A Surprise Grammys Appearance In A Sequin Suit

Our forever first lady Michelle Obama just graced the stage at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. And we are shook!

Just off her Becoming book tour, Michelle took to the stage for a major girl-power moment with the Grammy's host Alicia Keys, Jada Pinkett-Smith, J.Lo and Lady Gaga.

The former first lady and best-selling author received a standing ovation as soon as she took the stage, unable to get a word in. Michelle looked stunning in a gray sequin suit and matching chandelier earrings.