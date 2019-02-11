Colin Kaepernick Debuts Limited Edition Nike Jersey During NYFW

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
On Friday (Feb. 8), Colin Kaepernick was all smiles at his jersey unveiling during NYFW. Filled with pride, the former NFL quarterback stood beside the new Nike X Kaepernick jersey and his supportive girlfriend, Nessa, creating complete #goals!
Held at a private location in New York City, the New York Fashion Week showcase boasted celebrity attendees including actor Nick Cannon, NFL star Eric Reid, rapper Chamillionaire, and even EJ Johnson, who showed up in eye-catching fashion.
The black jersey, which simply features the number 7 and his last name, perfectly honors Colin’s choice to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, which later led to him lose his position in the NFL.
In other news, Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs' Chapel Hills, a sports store that vowed last year to stop selling Nike due to the announcement of the Nike X Kaepernick collaboration, is on its way to closing its doors, according to KRDO News.
Things that make you say, "Hmm…"
ICYMI: Last year, when Nike debuted their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign featuring Kaepernick, the sports brand earned more than $43 million in media exposure in just 24 hours despite the controversy.
(Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images)
