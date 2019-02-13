Cardi B's Stylist Reveals He Flew To Paris To Hand-Select Her Iconic Grammys Gown

On Sunday (Feb. 10), Cardi B made quite an impression as she made her debut at the 61st annual Grammy awards dressed in eye-catching vintage 1995 haute couture by French designer Thierry Mugler.

Now, thanks to a mini-documentary by Vogue magazine, we all have insight into the journey that made her iconic look a reality!

Keep scrolling to see the step-by-step breakdown of how the fashion moment was accomplished after her fashion stylist, Kollin Carter, traveled to Paris with Cardi to acquire the red carpet-worthy designs.