Cardi B's Stylist Reveals He Flew To Paris To Hand-Select Her Iconic Grammys Gown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kollin Carter shows how the vision came to life.

Published 2 days ago

On Sunday (Feb. 10), Cardi B made quite an impression as she made her debut at the 61st annual Grammy awards dressed in eye-catching vintage 1995 haute couture by French designer Thierry Mugler.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)
Now, thanks to a mini-documentary by Vogue magazine, we all have insight into the journey that made her iconic look a reality! 

Keep scrolling to see the step-by-step breakdown of how the fashion moment was accomplished after her fashion stylist, Kollin Cartertraveled to Paris with Cardi to acquire the red carpet-worthy designs.

“Thank you @voguemagazine for following us on this crazy roller coaster and dealing with our insane schedules to make this happen,” Kollin captioned his Instagram post promoting the video. “This is officially a moment in fashion history!”

There’s no lie that this look has made its mark on the Grammys red carpet!

Written by BET Staff

