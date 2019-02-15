Dapper Dan Met With Gucci's CEO To Discuss A Plan Of Action Surrounding Their Racist Designs

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
Dapper Dan has spoken out in regards to the controversy surrounding Gucci and Prada after both brands faced backlash over blackface imagery they promoted.
Dan has taken to Instagram to inform his supporters that he has indeed met with a team of experts in inclusivity and accountability. He has summoned Gucci to announce their plan of action moving forward so this problem doesn't happen again and will then host a town hall meeting to hear from the community surrounding their proposal.
Many celebrities have already called for a boycott of the brands, particularly Gucci, but Dan, who works for and has collaborated with Gucci, says he’s taking action to make sure these brands really get the message.
"I am a Black man before I am a brand," Dapper Dan wrote in a post on Instagram. "Another fashion house has gotten it outrageously wrong. There is no excuse nor apology that can erase this kind of insult."
He later announced a very interesting meeting. "The CEO of Gucci has agreed to come from Italy to Harlem this week to meet with me, along with members of the community and other industry leaders,” he continued in the post. “There cannot be inclusivity without accountability. I will hold everyone accountable."
February 10, 2019
Dapper Dan rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s as a designer in Harlem. He was known for adaptations of high fashion brands and collaborated with Gucci after many believed the brand ripped off one of his classic designs.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
