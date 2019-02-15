Dapper Dan Met With Gucci's CEO To Discuss A Plan Of Action Surrounding Their Racist Designs

Dapper Dan has spoken out in regards to the controversy surrounding Gucci and Prada after both brands faced backlash over blackface imagery they promoted.

Dan has taken to Instagram to inform his supporters that he has indeed met with a team of experts in inclusivity and accountability. He has summoned Gucci to announce their plan of action moving forward so this problem doesn't happen again and will then host a town hall meeting to hear from the community surrounding their proposal.

