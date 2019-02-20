Ladies In Red! Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Bansfield-Noris Grace The Latest Cover Of Essence Magazine

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris-Bansfield, also known as "Gammy," are three generations of beauty that are taking the talk show business by storm.

The Red Table Talk trio just graced the cover of Essence magazine for the March issue in lieu of Women’s History Month. Jada opens up to Essence to discuss Red Table Talk, not imagining that it would grow into the phenom that is it today.

Take A Look At The Gorgeous Cover Below: