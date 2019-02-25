Dame Dash Buys Back Majority Stake In Ex-Wife's Rachel Roy's Clothing Label

Plot Twist! Former Roc-A-Fella exec Dame Dash has allegedly bought back the majority interest in his ex-wife Rachel Roy's clothing company, the Rachel Roy Collection. Rachel has been at the helm of the clothing label since it was established when the couple was still together in 2004. Over the years, it evolved from a runway label to a more contemporary and inclusive line, featuring sizes up to 24 and much more wallet friendly prices. Roy has been the creative lead on the label since it's inception and the Dash's contentious divorce was very much separate from the company...until now.

"I'm very proud to announce that like a real boss...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns," Dame wrote on Instagram today (Feb. 25). Although the exes don’t seem to have the best relationship, they do share two daughters together, 19-year-old Ava and 10-year-old Tallulah Dash, which Dame says he made the purchase for with plans to re-launch the company.

While the move seems noble, he did go on to warn Rachel not to interfere. "Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself..." he added. Rachel Roy has yet to respond.

See his full post below: