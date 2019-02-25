Dame Dash Buys Back Majority Stake In Ex-Wife's Rachel Roy's Clothing Label

He resents being called "broke" and proves quite the opposite.

Plot Twist! Former Roc-A-Fella exec Dame Dash has allegedly bought back the majority interest in his ex-wife Rachel Roy's clothing company, the Rachel Roy Collection. Rachel has been at the helm of the clothing label since it was established when the couple was still together in 2004. Over the years, it evolved from a runway label to a more contemporary and inclusive line, featuring sizes up to 24 and much more wallet friendly prices. Roy has been the creative lead on the label since it's inception and the Dash's contentious divorce was very much separate from the company...until now. 

"I'm very proud to announce that like a real boss...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns," Dame wrote on Instagram today (Feb. 25). Although the exes don’t seem to have the best relationship, they do share two daughters together, 19-year-old Ava and 10-year-old Tallulah Dash, which Dame says he made the purchase for with plans to re-launch the company.

While the move seems noble, he did go on to warn Rachel not to interfere. "Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself..." he added. Rachel Roy has yet to respond.

Im very proud to announce that like a real boss ...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns they didn’t want me announce yet because they wanted Rachel to sign something saying she wouldn’t sue them but that has nothing to do with me...so I’m celebrating cause why would Rachel not want me to buy back the company I invested 6 million of my own money into (like a real boss) only so @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash would have a company to run...so I bought it back and I’m gonna re launch luxury with @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash as the face...we are a real fashion family for years now and we are 100 percent Indy 100 million dollar a year company family owned by a black man... let’s see if the press talks about this @wwd @nytimes @tmz_tv @vibemagazine @theshaderoom @voguemagazine @pagesix @macys @daniel_dnieko told y’all I was gonna buy that back like a boss...I buy companies likes Artist drop albums #bigfacts #bosstalk nice doing biz with you joe and Danny...Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself...who ever doesn’t write about this is an obvious hater y’all said I was broke the last 10 years but when a black man really buys a company y’all don’t wanna say shit... doesn’t matter I’m gonna shit on all of y’all if you try to hate...this is what a real real boss looks like...while y’all talk shit I’m really out here buying companies and you dumasses keep trying to tell me how to act...and say I’m crazy ...a boss does and says whatever the fuck he wants cause he could...I doubt y’all ever saw one before...if you don’t like it get the fuck of my page...for everyone else thank you for the support and please celebrate with me...but pay attention to everything especially the bubble gum shit...I been working on this deal for years @vanlathan and @cthagod I need y’all to tell everybody you know @funkflex @hot97 is hurt and won’t talk about that @angiemartinez if you don’t talk about it that’s hating #hustleforyourlastnamenotyourfirst

And she’s not the only one he called out. Dame also had some words for any media who did not report on his latest business move.  "Who ever doesn’t write about this is an obvious hater y’all said I was broke the last 10 years but when a black man really buys a company y’all don’t wanna say shit..." he wrote.

Well Dame, at BET, we got you!

