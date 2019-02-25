Fashion Nova Officially Responds To Kim Kardashian's $10M Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Kim Kardashian is seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The brand employs Kylie and Kris Jenner, but evidently not Kim.

After accusations surfaced that Kim Kardashian may be in cahoots with swift-moving copycat fashion brands, the reality star was not pleased. So much so, she went on a Twitter rant and even started a lawsuit.

ICYMI: The speculation all started when Kim dropped jaws at the Hollywood Beauty Awards styled in this black, barely there 1998 vintage Thierry Mugler gown.

(Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Diet Prada — an Instagram page known for calling out plagiarism in the fashion industry — pointed out how swiftly fashion brand Fashion Nova recreated the look. 

To accompany their suspicion, the social media page posted a screenshot of an Instagram post which allegedly showed the cloned dress, named “The Kim Dress,” along with a date stamp that seemed to read “2- 14,” which would mean the dress was created four days before Kim wore it.

UPDATE: See “MUGLER” story highlight for a screenshot of the date of the Capture One session (it’s labeled 02-14-19). Fashion Nova Mugler knockoff shot 4 days before Kim wore it on 02/18/19. Kim, you’ll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts 😎. • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At some point recently, a fast fashion photo shoot happened featuring a vintage Mugler dress that @kimkardashian just happened to wear on Sunday night to the Hollywood Beauty Awards...and yes, it appears to be a real dress, not photoshop. Ahead of Fashion Nova releasing the dress at 9pm EST tonight, house model Yodit Yemane may or may not have accidentally leaked a story 2.5 hours earlier of photo options from her shoot featuring the Mugler replica. The file names were even labeled “Kim dress” while it’s now being called “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown” lol. This begs the question: Did Fashion Nova whip up the dress overnight in their Los Angeles atelier after seeing Kim in it or is she peddling her vintage finds to mass retailers ahead of debuting them for a calculated, timely release? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • 📷 : Getty • #kimkardashian #mugler #thierrymugler #manfredthierrymugler #bodycon #cutout #barelythere #strappy #straps #black #vintage #dress #velvet #fashionnova #wiwt #ootd #kuwtk #hollywood #beauty #kkwbeauty #kardashian #ecommerce #shady #smh #photoshoot #model #fashionmodel #dietprada

"Kim, you'll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts," Diet Prada wrote on the Instagram post.

Confusing? Well, Fashion Nova is publicly setting the record straight. 

The clothing brand, known for their social media collaborations, hopped on social media to clap back at the accusations, claiming, “you’re wrong, we’re just THAT good.”

According to Fashion Nova, they don’t have a Magic 8 Ball to know what Kim will be wearing next, nor do they have a connection with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and mega social media influencer.

See Fashion Nova's Responses Below:

Setting the record straight on Diet_Prada’s IG, Fashion Nova commented under the post in question, “Nice try @diet_prada. Don’t mean to brag but we found out about @KimKardashian in the Mugler dress when the rest of the world did – that’s how fast and talented our team is.”

As for the date stamp on the photo? Fashion Nova came with the facts:

“The 2-14 date is simply the season dated the last time we logged into our photography software. If you look very closely (which we know you did) – the photos themselves of the dress are dated 2-18. We were not tipped off and have no deal with @KimKardashian – and we have since issued a public apology for any critical feedback she may have received.”

And the plot thickens. We are more intrigued than ever.

