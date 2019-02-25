Fashion Nova Officially Responds To Kim Kardashian's $10M Lawsuit

After accusations surfaced that Kim Kardashian may be in cahoots with swift-moving copycat fashion brands, the reality star was not pleased. So much so, she went on a Twitter rant and even started a lawsuit. ICYMI: The speculation all started when Kim dropped jaws at the Hollywood Beauty Awards styled in this black, barely there 1998 vintage Thierry Mugler gown.

Diet Prada — an Instagram page known for calling out plagiarism in the fashion industry — pointed out how swiftly fashion brand Fashion Nova recreated the look. To accompany their suspicion, the social media page posted a screenshot of an Instagram post which allegedly showed the cloned dress, named “The Kim Dress,” along with a date stamp that seemed to read “2- 14,” which would mean the dress was created four days before Kim wore it.

"Kim, you'll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts," Diet Prada wrote on the Instagram post. Confusing? Well, Fashion Nova is publicly setting the record straight. The clothing brand, known for their social media collaborations, hopped on social media to clap back at the accusations, claiming, “you’re wrong, we’re just THAT good.” According to Fashion Nova, they don’t have a Magic 8 Ball to know what Kim will be wearing next, nor do they have a connection with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and mega social media influencer.

Setting the record straight on Diet_Prada’s IG, Fashion Nova commented under the post in question, “Nice try @diet_prada. Don’t mean to brag but we found out about @KimKardashian in the Mugler dress when the rest of the world did – that’s how fast and talented our team is.” As for the date stamp on the photo? Fashion Nova came with the facts: “The 2-14 date is simply the season dated the last time we logged into our photography software. If you look very closely (which we know you did) – the photos themselves of the dress are dated 2-18. We were not tipped off and have no deal with @KimKardashian – and we have since issued a public apology for any critical feedback she may have received.” And the plot thickens. We are more intrigued than ever.



Written by BET Staff