Brooklyn AF: Spike Lee Grabs His Well Deserved Oscar In Priceless Custom Gold Jordans

Spike Lee was finally honored by the Academy with his first Oscar last night (Feb. 24) for Best Adapted Screenplay. While the director and screenwriter is known for his bold political statements, Spike Lee sure knows how to make a bold fashion statement on the red carpet! The Oscars are always a night when people either play it safe or dare to be bold. Spike Lee definitely chose the latter route with his purple suit (a tribute to the late Prince) and gold kicks that had everyone in the room, and on the internet, buzzing, especially when he leaped into Samuel L. Jackson's arms (really!), and his shoes were on full display.

His entire outfit was an homage to Black designers, with his purple suit honoring Prince designed by Ozwald Boateng, the former creative director for Givenchy Mens as well as the creator behind some of The Black Panther film's outfits. All the accessories made a major statement. LOVE and HATE knuckle rings on each hand recalled classic Do the Right Thing memories. His necklace, which was designed as Prince’s symbol, was designed by Amedeo Scognamiglio. The end of Spike Lee’s film actually plays Prince’s song "Mary Don’t You Weep," so it’s only fitting that he honor his late, longtime friend. But we, and Spike Lee apparently, were most excited when we saw that Spike opted out of the classic dress shoe to finish off his outfit. See! Clothes really do mean something.

Spike did not have to show up to the Oscars looking this fresh! Spike told The New York Times that he knows that while he’s wearing Jordans, he can outshine any one at the awards show. “I told Ozwald to make my pants high-waters so they see the Jordans. I don’t care what nobody’s wearing. I win the Oscar on the red carpet. Men, women, I don’t care if they’re wearing 15-inch heels. They can’t be messing with the Jordans I’m going to be wearing. I’m going to be as clean as the board of health. I’m going to be sharp as a razor.” He's not wrong! Spike Lee captivated the audience with his acceptance speech but really drew them in with his effervescent fashion sense.

